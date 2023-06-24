Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and humble Lisa Finegold who is currently the Dance Captain and Swing in the Broadway company of Wicked, currently playing at the Gershwin Theatre. Finegold shares her favorite part of being in the iconic groundbreaking show and what she loves about wearing so many different hats as part of the company.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Hamilton Versus Wicked Lyric Challenge”, Finegold shares her feelings on the catastrophic Drag Bans happening in parts of the country and why Drag is so important.

Episode 71 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the brilliant Alex Newell from ‘Shucked’ and the rest of the Tony Awards! Lastly, the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.