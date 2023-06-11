Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Performs 'Cheering For Me Now' on the Tony Awards

New York, New York is now playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Tonight's the night! The 76th Annual Tony Awards are now underway.

Check out our full list of winners as it is updated live here.

The cast of New York, New York took the stage as the first nominated show of the night to perform a number. 

Watch the full performance of 'Cheering For Me Now' below!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of nominated best musicals and revivals, including Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In addition, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, the cast of A Beautiful Noise, the cast of Funny Girl, and a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, airs live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.




