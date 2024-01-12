Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video

An all new music video has been released for the song "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along, featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.

Plus, the new Broadway Cast Recording of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along is available now on physical CD! Release earlier digitally, the physical release is available here.

Check out the video below!

Produced by David Caddick, David Lai, Joel Fram and Maria Friedman, the album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY. The New Broadway Cast Recording includes new liner notes from Director and Album Producer Maria Friedman as well as former New York Times Chief Theater Critic, Ben Brantley.

“Merrily We Roll Along’s initial short run may have been nothing but a footnote in the illustrious career of Stephen Sondheim without the preservation of his amazing score on the Original Broadway Cast Recording,” says Scott Farthing, EVP of Sony Masterworks U.S. “How amazing that over 40 years later, Masterworks Broadway had the opportunity to memorialize the musical’s celebrated new revival to live alongside the iconic original album.”

Starring Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG also features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The company includes Calvin James Davis, Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG officially opened on Tuesday, October 10 and runs for a strictly limited engagement through March 24, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street).

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

TRACKLIST:

Overture Merrily We Roll Along That Frank First Transition Old Friends -- Like It Was Franklin Shepard, Inc. Second Transition Old Friends Growing Up Third Transition Not a Day Goes By (Intro) Not a Day Goes By Now You Know Gussie's Opening Number It's a Hit! Fourth Transition The Blob - Part I Growing Up (Reprise) Good Thing Going The Blob - Part II Fifth Transition Bobby and Jackie and Jack Not a Day Goes By (Reprise) Sixth Transition Opening Doors Seventh Transition Our Time



