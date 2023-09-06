Video: The Best of Tituss Burgess on Stage

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Tituss Burgess returning to Broadway in the role of Harold Zidler beginning Tuesday, October 10 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).

While he is perhaps best known for his roles on screen in the hit Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the Apple TV+ musical comedy “Schmigadoon!”, Tituss made it big on Broadway first. He made his Broadway debut in 2005 as ‘Eddie’ in Good Vibrations and went on to play ‘Hal Miller’ in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, ’Nicely-Nicely Johnson’ in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and ’Sebastian’ in the original Broadway cast of The Little Mermaid.

Check out some of our favorite onstage appearances from Tituss below!

Tituss sings "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" from Guys and Dolls:

Tituss sings "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid:

Tituss sings "Stay with Me" at MCC's Miscast:

Tituss is joined by Tina Fey to sing "You're Nothing Without Me" at Miscast:

Tituss sings And I'm Telling You" at Broadway Backwards:

Tituss sings "Home" from The Wiz at Broadway Sessions: