Video: Taye Diggs Talks Returning to Broadway After 10 Years in MOULIN ROUGE!

Actor Taye Diggs is making his long-awaited return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, beginning his run in the show on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Ahead of his debut in the hit musical, the Rent star visited TODAY to talk about coming back to the Broadway stage after a ten-year hiatus, having last been seen as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in 2015.

Taye will play the role of The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge!, a musical with which he is quite familiar. "I've seen Moulin Rouge! about 8 to 10 times, so to be able to play a role that I've been in awe of is a dream come true." He went on to explain how he and his co-star Wayne Brady, both of whom are newcomers to the show, are working hard to "keep up" among the younger cast members of the show.

"Some of [these actors] know four and five roles and they just get up in the middle of the afternoon and are helping us learn our lines, telling us where to go...it's been great." After time away to pursue other projects, Diggs looked at coming back to Broadway as a challenge to overcome. "I come to Broadway all the time to see performances, and I started to get scared. I was like, 'I don't know if I can do that.' So this opportunity presented itself and it’s not for the weak… there’s a newfound respect after being away for 10 years."

Check out a first look at Diggs in costume as The Duke of Monroth, along with his co-star Wayne Brady as Harold Zidler. The pair will take on their respective roles beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements with Diggs performing through Sunday, September 28th and Brady through Sunday, November 9th.

Taye Diggs is known for stage and screen roles including series leads in “Private Practice,” “Murder in the First” and “All American.” His film credits include How Stella Got Her Groove Back, The Wood and The Best Man, to name a few. On stage and film, Diggs originated the role ‘Benjamin Coffin III’ in the musical Rent. He has also appeared in Broadway productions including Chicago, Wicked, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Diggs’ most recent film project is Terry McMillan Presents: Forever, which is currently airing on Lifetime's website.