Video: First Look at Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs in MOULIN ROUGE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway has released a first look at its upcoming stars – Wayne Brady and Taye Diggs! Brady joins the cast as Harold Zidler, with Diggs taking on the role of The Duke of Monroth on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Both will play limited engagements with Diggs performing through Sunday, September 28th and Brady through Sunday, November 9th.

The new video features a first look at the pair in costume, counting down the days until their first performances later this month. Austin Durant and Andy Karl will play their final performances in the roles on July 20. Solea Pfeiffer and Jordan Fisher will also depart the musical on July 20, with Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas taking on the roles of Satine and Christian, respectively.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

“Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful,” raves The New York Times. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre,” said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that “it’s easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years.”