Video: TITANIQUE's John Riddle Takes Over Our Instagram; Plus Watch A Clip of 'Seduces Me'

Tune into our Instagram story today as John Riddle brings you behind the scenes of opening night of Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre! Plus watch a clip of John Riddle singing "Seduces Me" from the off-Broadway sensation.

John Riddle (Cal) has most recently played Raoul in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, and originated the roles of Hans in Disney's Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit on Broadway. National tour: Evita. Regional: Kennedy Center, Long Wharf Theatre, Goodspeed, PCLO, Casa Mañana, MUNY. Other: Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (Town Hall), The Secret Garden in Concert (Lincoln Center), soloist with the Cincinnati Pops. TV: Disney's Holiday Singalong (ABC), Good Morning America (ABC), "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "One Life to Live." Recordings: Frozen, The Visit, John Kander's Hidden Treasures. @thejohnriddle

This extended limited engagement of the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will play through February 19, 2023.

The cast features Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, and Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix's "Special") as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, "This is the Night") as Jack. Completing the returning company are Frankie Grande (Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Victor Garber, John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, Desiree Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell Off B'way, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg, Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, and Donnie Hammond.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Titanique was originally scheduled to play a limited engagement from June 14 to September 25, 2022 at the Asylum Theater. After extending twice due to popular demand, the musical announced a transfer to The Daryl Roth Theatre following its final performance at the Asylum on November 13.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the musical features Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell.

Scenic Design for Titanique is by Iron Bloom and Grace Laubacher; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Hair and Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Lara Tenenbaum and the Assistant Stage Manager is Hannah Frye-Ginsberg.

Tickets are on sale at www.titaniquemusical.com. The ticket range is $58-$140. The regular performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 5 & 9pm, and Sunday at 3 & 7pm. Schedule may vary during holiday weeks. Check the website for the most up-to-date information. The Daryl Roth Theatre is ADA accessible.