Video: THE NOTEBOOK Tour Cast Hears Orchestra For The First Time

Get a first look as the cast of THE NOTEBOOK on tour, which kicks off this week in Cleveland, hears the orchestra for the first time at the theater.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

The North American Tour of THE NOTEBOOK will begin performances on September 6, 2025, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH, before continuing to 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of THE NOTEBOOK played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production was recently recognized with three 2024 Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Following its release, THE NOTEBOOK (Original Broadway Cast Recording) debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect, with breakout single “My Days” now surpassing 9 million streams on Spotify alone.