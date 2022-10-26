Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!
Now streaming!
Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD!
Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, high-energy tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the friendship that exists between man and dog as they journey together to the stars.
Ellie Heyman directs the MCC Theater production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos.
BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theatre from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.
October 26, 2022
