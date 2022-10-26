Video: Stream SPACE DOGS: A NEW MUSICAL on BroadwayHD!

Watch an all new trailer for Space Dogs, and then stream the musical on BroadwayHD!

Space Dogs is an epic new Off-Broadway musical that tells the incredible true story of Laika, a dog sent to space by a Russian scientist during the Cold War. Written and performed by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, high-energy tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the friendship that exists between man and dog as they journey together to the stars.

Ellie Heyman directs the MCC Theater production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos.

