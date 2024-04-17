Video: Solea Pfeiffer & Patrick Page Parody FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at HADESTOWN'S 5th Anniversary Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Walter Kerr Theatre was abuzz last night as Hadestown toasted to a remarkable five years on Broadway, commemorating the milestone with a lively after-party at The Racket NYC.

Among the highlights of the evening was an unforgettable moment where Solea Pfeiffer and Patrick Page, two of the show's former stars, playfully parodied 'Sunrise, Sunset' from classic Fiddler on the Roof. Watch the video!

Following the performance, the festivities continued with an afterparty at The Racket NYC, where the cast, crew, and special guests mingled and raised their cups to the enduring success of the beloved musical.

About Hadestown

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. The Tony Award winning production originally opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and is currently playing all over the world with productions on Broadway, on tour, and in the West End.

Hadestown's 5th anniversary cast currently includes Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,' Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,' Jon Jon Briones as ‘Hermes,' Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,' and Isa Briones as ‘Eurydice.' They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.