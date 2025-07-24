Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

This week's performances featured the casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Hadestown, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX, and The Outsiders. Catch a sneak peek below and check back for complete video coverage. Catch up on Week 1 and Week 2.

Tune in next week for the final performances from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy sing 'All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown:

Christine Sherrill sings "The Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia!: