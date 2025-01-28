Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in February

They are set to begin performances on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at The Westside Theatre.
Little Shop of Horrors – currently in its sixth year at The Westside Theatre in NYC – will welcome two new stars as Audrey and Seymour in February - Elizabeth Gillies (13: The Musical, Nickelodeon’s “Victorious”, “Dynasty”), in her first return to the New York Stage in over 16 years, and Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies film franchise, Deaf West’s American Idiot, “School Spirits”), who makes his New York Musical debut. Gillies, Manheim and Broadway star Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) begin performances on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at The Westside Theatre.
Current stars, three-time Tony Award nominee Sherie Rene Scott and Broadway star Nicholas Christopherr will play their final performances in Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, on Sunday, February 23, 2025. They are currently joined in the cast by Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong. Teddy Yudain covers the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello through February 23.
With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.