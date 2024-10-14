Video: SUFFS Performs 'Keep Marching' At BROADWAY RALLIES FOR KAMALA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, Broadway and Hollywood talent gathered for Broadway Rallies for Kamala, a special event in New York City to mobilize audience members and remote viewers across the country to get involved in supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the final weeks leading up to Election Day, November 5th.

A-list talent turned out for the big night including the cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, SUFFS. Watch as the show's creator, composer, and star, Shaina Taub performs, "Keep Marching" with the show's all-female cast. See the video!

Broadway Rallies for Kamala! featured appearances and performances by Ana Gasteyer, Anne Hathaway, Arielle Jacobs, Audra McDonald, Avery Wilson, Billy Porter, Chasten Buttigieg, Coby Getzug, Hennessy Winkler, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Jasmine Crockett, Javier Muñoz, Jenn Gambatese, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Judy Kuhn, Kate Reinders, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Kyle Freeman, Laura Bell Bundy, Liam Pearce, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Lillias White, Melba Moore, Patti Murin, Priscilla Lopez, Raúl Esparza, Rosie Perez, Shaina Taub, Stephen Schwartz, Whoopi Goldberg, Wilson Cruz and cast members from Broadway’s SUFFS (Ally Bonino, Chessa Metz, Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez and Tsilala Brock). The rally will also feature Christian Arredondo, Isaac Kueber, Lindsay Lavin, Luis Mora, Luke Islam, Morgan Smart, Regina Famatigan, Sabrina Shah, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Sean-Michael Bruno, Ta'Nika Gibson and Will Jackson.

The event is produced by James Wesley Jackson, Seth Rudetsky, Bruce Cohen, Robb Nanus and Jeff Metzler. Directed by Schele Williams with music direction by Seth Rudetsky, the evening will include musical performances and energizing calls-to-action by a diverse slate of leaders, celebrities and surrogates. The creative team also includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Andrew Lazarow (video design) and Shannon Slaton (sound design).

The evening event was paired with a daytime virtual phone bank, Kamala Dial-A-Thon, with volunteers participating in making one million phone calls alongside Broadway and Hollywood talent to help get out the vote. Broadway for Harris is partnering on the dial-a-thon with Swifties for Kamala, Women for Harris, White Dudes for Harris, Musicians for Harris, Queers for Kamala and more. Sign up to join here.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and down-ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 80 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, musicians, directors, choreographers, marketing specialists, artists, stage managers, crew and other professionals from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

To date, Broadway for Harris has rallied hundreds of volunteers and made more than 150,000 calls and knocked on more than 11,000 doors in Pennsylvania swing districts.

Additional organizing events will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.