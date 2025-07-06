Video: SMASH Cast Takes Final Bow at Broadway Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with the cast of Smash, which just concluded its Broadway run at the Imperial Theatre.

Performers included: Casey Garvin ("The Streets of Dublin"), Libby Lloyd ("My Strongest Suit" and "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay"), J Savage ("Omigod You Guys"), Ian Liberto ("And They're Off"), and Deanna Cudjoe ("Valentine"). They were joined by the standbys of off-Broadway’s Beau The Musical, including: Pearl Rhein ("All the Magic I Need"), Lisa Lamothe ("So In Love"), Tyler McCall ("Comin' Home"), Seth Eliser ("The Age of Worry") and Lauren Jeanne Thomas ("Wonderful You") and young singer Mia Soleil Sanchez ("Traitor")

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.