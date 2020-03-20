Video Roundup: Nikki Renee Daniels Sings HAMILTON, GUYS & DOLLS, and More on Newly-Launched YouTube Channel

Nikki Renee Daniels has launched a YouTube channel, to release videos of herself singing!

She announced the channel on Twitter, where she said, "I hope to add a lot more videos over the coming weeks, while live music isn't possible. I hope you'll like and subscribe. Stay safe out there!"

Check out her newest uploads below!

What's the Use of Wond'rin

Orange Colored Sky

The Schuyler Sisters I'll Know

