Video: Roger Bart Shares Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About the BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical on CBS MORNINGS

Back to the Future the musical is now running at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Roger Bart sat down on CBS Mornings today to discuss taking on the iconic role of Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway.

Bart shared that Christopher Lloyd, who originated the role of Doc in the films, has been "very supportive" throughout the musical's process, revealing his first reaction to the musical.

"His big question to me when we started out was, 'So, what is this? A musical?' I said 'Yeah' and he said, 'Ah, I can't wait to hear how Doc sings,'" Bart shared.

He also spoke about the musical's "deceptively dangerous" set, the audience's reaction to the production, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

Joining Bart in the musical is Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).

The ensemble includes Merritt David Janes (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Amber ArdolinoWill BrannerVictoria ByrdBrendon ChanKevin Curtis, Nick Drake, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly ImmanuelJoshua Kenneth Allen JohnsonHannah KevittJJ NiemannBecca PetersenEmma PittmanJonalyn SaxerBlakely SlaybaughGabi Stapula, and Daryl Tofa.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Watch the interview here:






