Video: Richard Kind and Fred Armisen Share Insights About ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

On Friday morning, Richard Kind and Fred Armisen joined TODAY to talk about starring in the new Broadway show All In: Comedy About Love.

"It's The Vagina Monologues for funny people," Kind concisely said when asked to describe the show. "There's a guy named Simon Rich...he's written ten books of funny essays and columns [and] he's taken a couple of those and we sit there and we read them," he added, clarifying that they also do "act them out."

The show, which just began previews, features a rotating cast of numerous Broadway and comedy names, with Kind, Armisen, John Mulaney, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry currently starring.

Armisen explained that, despite no costume changes or elaborate sets, he finds it easy to engage the audience in a production such as this. "There's a trust there. The audiences [will] see that you're not in a costume and [are] drawn in right away."

Also in the interview, Kind chats about how his acting career has evolved over time, and Armisen shares about his experience working on the Netflix series Wednesday. Watch the full interview now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.