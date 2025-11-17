Video: Original BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Star Susan Egan Surprises Tour Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s original 'Belle,' Susan Egan, surprised the Beauty & the Beast tour's Kyra Belle Johnson, along with the entire North American touring company. The two Belles performed a special rendition of the titular song at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

The production also stars Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast, Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth, Harry Francis as Lefou, Kevin Ligon as Maurice, Holly Ann Butler as Madame, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Levi Blaise Coleman and Kanoa Edgar alternating as Chip.

The Ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Leigh-Ann Esty, Masumi Iwai, Darrell T. Joe, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel and Kate Wesler.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award®-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry’s history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title’s visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.