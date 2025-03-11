Photos: ALL NIGHTER Opens Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All Nighter has officially opened Off-Broadway at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The production will run for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025. Check out opening night photos below!

All Nighter is written by Natalie Margolin (The Power of Punctuation) and directed by Jaki Bradley (DiscOasis). Read the reviews here.

It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

The cast of All Nighter includes Kristine Frøseth (“The Buccaneers”), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”). Tessa Albertson (“Younger”) and Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen) will serve as understudies.

All Nighter features scenic design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living), costume design by Michelle J. Li (Job), lighting design by Ben Stanton (Maybe Happy Ending) sound design by M.L. Dogg (Gutenberg! The Musical!), and props design by Andy Diaz (Romeo + Juliet). Jo Fernandez (School Pictures) will serve as Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova