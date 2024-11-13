Video: New HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cast Takes Its First Broadway Bow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new cast of witches and wizards of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway took their first bows on Broadway this week! See video of their first curtain call!

Joining the company are Matthew James Thomas as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough as Ginny Potter and Alex Serino* as their son Albus Potter. Daniel Fredrick continues as Ron Weasley alongside new cast members Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger and Ayanna Nicole Thomas as Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz and Erik Christopher Peterson continue as Draco Malfoy and his son Scorpius Malfoy. Kristen Martin joins as Delphi Diggory.

The company welcomes Megan Byrne*, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins*, Janae Hammond*, Sophie Hearn*, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack*, Bradley Patchett*, Dan Plehal*, Isaac Phaman Reynolds*, Allie Re*, Khadija Tariyan, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.* Continuing with the production are veteran cast members Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Alexandra Peter, Kira Player, Gabrielle Reid, Stephen Spinella and Tom Stephens.

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo and most recently with a North American tour now playing in Chicago.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $330 million total sales and over 2.583 million tickets sold. It's also now the 4th longest running play in Broadway history.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

It's time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.