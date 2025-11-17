Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Talks Returning to Broadway in THE BALUSTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next year, Renée Elise Goldsberry is returning to Broadway in The Balusters, a brand-new play from David Lindsay-Abaire. The show marks her first major Broadway production since her Tony Award-winning performance as playing Angelica Schyler in Hamilton (she played a short run in All In: Comedy About Love last December).

On whether she is ready to once again perform on the Great White Way, the actress told Jennifer Hudson that she has "no idea... I don't know exactly how I'm going to work it out, but I'm really excited because it's a good one," she shared on Hudson's daytime talk show.

The show is described as "a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings," which follows a small, tight-knit neighborhood association that faces a dilemma when a newcomer suggests the installation of a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

"[There is] no singing and dancing...it's just a drama with a lot of wonderful actors at the Manhattan Theater Club. My daughter, on the way to your show today, 'Mommy, where are you gonna be on May 30th, because we're trying to go to Hersheypark?," and I was like, 'Girl, I'm gonna be in that show!'" Watch the interview, where she also talks about her new role as the first lady in the Netflix film A House of Dynamite and her recent album, Who I Really Am.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, The Balusters will also feature Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke, Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin, and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas. The production will open in Spring 2026 on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Goldsberry's new album, Who I Really Am, was released on Friday, June 6. Highlights from the album include the title track, a declaration of identity that sets the tone for the record; “Don’t Want to Love You,” an emotionally rich ballad written by Goldsberry’s Girls5Eva co-star Sara Bareilles; and a new guitar-led remaining of "Satisfied," Goldsberry's signature number from Hamilton.

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances.

On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal. Her latest project is the film A House of Dynamite, in which she plays the First Lady of the United States.