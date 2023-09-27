Video: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More Perform With SINATRA THE MUSICAL Orchestra

The musical had its World Premiere at Birmingham Rep on 23 September and will run until 28 October 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Performances are now underway for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon.

Check out an all new video below from the show's sitzprobe, featuring Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and more!

The musical had its World Premiere at Birmingham Rep on 23 September and will run through 28 October 2023.

Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle plays Sinatra with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra.  The cast is completed by Dawn Buckland (Dolly Sinatra) Vincent Riotta (Marty Sinatra) Carl Patrick (George Evans), Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville (sharing the role of Little Nancy), Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé-Baker  (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda HopperAlastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller).

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando).  The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street).  They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Mark Aspinall (Musical Director), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod & Will Burton (UK Casting Directors), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), Stevan Mijailovic (Associate Director), Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer) and Sam Young (Associate Musical Director).   




RELATED STORIES

1
Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading Photo
Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Reading

A sequel to one of the most beloved stories of all time, Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland,” and a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” the new musical Alice in Neverland is set for a September 28th developmental reading.

2
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/24/2023.

3
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November Photo
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album in November

Stephanie J. Block's debut holiday album will feature both secular and sacred seasonal classics, including a new song written for her by Club44 co-founder Wayne Haun and Tony-winning lyricist David Zippel – will be released on November 3, 2023.

4
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC Photo
Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Lead RAGTIME in DC

Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the epic musical Ragtime, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More Perform With SINATRA THE MUSICAL OrchestraVideo: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More Perform With SINATRA THE MUSICAL Orchestra
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 27th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 27th, 2023
Kyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Developmental ReadingKyle Selig, Grace McLean & More to Lead ALICE IN NEVERLAND Developmental Reading
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23

Videos

Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You