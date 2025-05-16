Video: Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick Discuss Taking Dance Lessons for ÉTOILE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Friday, actors Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick join The Today Show to talk about their new Étoile, which follows two ballet companies in Paris and New York who agree to swap talent.

Both actors took ballet lessons to prepare for the role. "It gave great insight into this field that we were about to immerse into," said Kirby. "It helped me understand the dedication that's required of these dancers. It also woke up different parts of the body...You could understand how one could become addicted to this art form."

Glick noted that he found it "helpful to learn the literal and physical vocabulary," adding that he considers himself to be "a truly terrible dancer. The more I danced on this show, the more they took away." Watch the full interview with the actors.

All eight episodes of Étoile are now available, exclusively on Prime Video. The cast includes Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg (The Pale Blue Eye, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Maestro), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Ivan du Pontavice (Rupture), Taïs Vinolo (The Show Must Go On), David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral), LaMay Zhang, and Simon Callow (Outlander), as well as Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls) as recurring guest. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Tony-winner Jonathan Groff also appears in the series as a guest star.