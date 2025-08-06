Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates HAMILTON's Tenth Anniversary Onstage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happy Hamilten! Today, the hit musical and cultural smash Hamilton raises a glass to its ten year legacy on Broadway! To celebrate, the show's creator and former star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, joined the cast onstage to reel off some truly impressive stats for the show and celebrate the Hamilton family, new and old. Check out the video of his full remarks!

During last night's appearance on The Tonight Show, Miranda announced that the proshot of Hamilton, which debuted on Disney+ in 2020, will be making its way to theaters this year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit musical.

About Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.