Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates HAMILTON and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening, to celebrate Hamilton's 10th Broadway anniversary! Check out adavanced photos from his visit!
On tonight's show he, Fallon, and The Roots will debut a brand-new Classroom Instruments segment-- this time Hamilton style.
The segment, which features beloved musical moments performed on elementary-school instruments, will bring Miranda back to his Hamilton roots for a fun and fresh rendition fans won’t want to miss.
Tonight’s episode will also include a guest appearance by Jordan Klepper, and a performance by Chance the Rapper.
Tune in tonight on NBC from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. The Classroom Instruments YouTube link will be shared once live.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
