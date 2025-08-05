 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates HAMILTON and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

The episode airs tonight on NBC from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT

By: Aug. 05, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening, to celebrate Hamilton's 10th Broadway anniversary! Check out adavanced photos from his visit!

On tonight's show he, Fallon, and The Roots will debut a brand-new Classroom Instruments segment-- this time Hamilton style.

The segment, which features beloved musical moments performed on elementary-school instruments, will bring Miranda back to his Hamilton roots for a fun and fresh rendition fans won’t want to miss. 

Tonight’s episode will also include a guest appearance by Jordan Klepper, and a performance by Chance the Rapper.

Tune in tonight on NBC from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. The Classroom Instruments YouTube link will be shared once live.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hamilton Logo Magnet
Hamilton Logo Magnet
Buy a Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet
Buy a Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Button Set
Buy a Hamilton Black Hoodie
Hamilton Black Hoodie
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos