Video: Laura Bell Bundy Brings LEGALLY BLONDE Shoes to the Museum of Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laura Bell Bundy is bringing Legally Blonde to the Museum of Broadway! The Tony nominee has brought the iconic shoes that she wore in the original Broadway production to the museum as she reunites with the cast of the beloved musical. Bundy's delivery comes as she cleans out her personal garage while preparing to move.

"In honor of our Legally Blonde Anniversary tomorrow, I’m getting all my keepsakes, show shoes, script and rehearsal clothes out of the garage and putting them on display at Museum Of Broadway," Bundy posted on Instagram, showing a look inside her garage purge.

Today's Legally Blonde anniversary celebration began with a The Search for Elle Woods Panel with Marc Bruni, Paul Canaan, Natalie Lander, Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert, Seth Rudetsky, and Cassie Silva. It will be followed by an Original Broadway Cast Reunion Panel.

The Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now star also showed other bins full of memories from the fan-favorite musical's Broadway run, including scrapbooks, a robe, a cast jacket, and much more.

About Legally Blonde the Musical

Laura Bell Bundy received 2007 Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations for her work in Legally Blonde. She was joined in the original cast by Christian Borle, Orfeh, Kate Shindle, Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Kritzer, Andy Karl, and more.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL earned seven 2007 Tony Award nominations, ten 2007 Drama Desk Award Nominations, a 2007 Outer Critics Circle Award and the chorus of the musical was honored by Actors' Equity Association's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA) with the first ever ACCA Award. The Original Broadway Cast Recording for LEGALLY BLONDE was released on Ghostlight Records, an imprint of Sh-K-Boom Records, and has impressively sold over 100,000 albums.

MTV premiered "Legally Blonde The Musical: The Search for Elle Woods", an eight episode reality series to cast Broadway's next Elle Woods. The judges of the program and Jerry Mitchell - not America -decided on the July 21, 2008 Finale episode that Bailey Hanks was the winner, and she made her Broadway debut two days later. The reality show represented the musical's second venture with MTV. In the fall of 2007, MTV aired Legally Blonde The Musical in its entirety to stellar ratings and was subsequently nominated for two 2007-2008 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Deals from Just in Time Circle in the Square (Broadway) Look out, Jonathan's back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin's hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Get Tickets from $159.00