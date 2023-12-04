Video: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Gutenberg! The Musical!
Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers

Watch former *NSYNC heartthrob Lance Bass join Gad and Rannells as a special guest below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.




