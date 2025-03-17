Video: LOVE LIFE In Rehearsal At New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step behind the scenes of Love Life at New York City Center, as Kim Kowalke, President & CEO of the Kurt Weill Foundation, dives into the story behind the iconic 'Love Song' and get an exclusive first listen to the song, performed by John Edwards. Watch the video!

Directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark with Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by JoAnn Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.

Brian Stokes Mitchell returns to the role of Sam Cooper joining his other 2020 cast members Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper), John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). New for the 2025 production are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper. Nicholas Christopher, previously announced in the role of Sam, is no longer able to appear due to personal conflicts.

The only collaboration between Kurt Weill (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics), this rarely seen 1948 musical depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, seen through the eyes of a family who never ages. Love Life explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts and is considered to be the first concept musical, inspiring favorites such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Company.