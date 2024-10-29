Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to WICKED Film: 'It Is So Special'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share her thoughts after seeing the upcoming Wicked film. Chenoweth, who starred as Glinda in the original Broadway cast of Wicked, attended a special screening of the film in New York City last night, October 28.

"Oh my gosh, I just saw the movie and I'm dying, I'm deceased, I'm actually dead, I'm not here," Chenoweth gushed in a video clip posted on social media. "People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good, it is so special. The story is so wonderful, and Cynthia and Ariana are amazing. The whole cast is amazing. Jon Chu nailed it. I was so moved, emotional, happy, filled with joy. Please, everybody go see Wicked. You’ll be blessed."

Even her caption on the video read, "Y'ALL WON'T EVEN BELIEVE HOW GOOD IT IS. I'll never be the same!!!"

Watch the full clip below:

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!