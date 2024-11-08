Video: Kelli O'Hara Sings 'Both Sides Now' By Joni Mitchell With Her Daughter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kelli O'Hara has shared a moving rendition of "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell with her daughter.

While posting the video to Instagram, O'Hara shared a moving statement about being inspired by music when she does not know what to write.

"I haven’t known what to write, so I post this," she stated. "Even though I don’t post my kids much, I think, if you know me, you know what matters most to me. And the music that fills my home, thanks to my husband and 2 kids, is what inspires (and demands) my continued hope, less fear and always love. Always love."

The post featured an outpouring of love from O'Hara's followers, including author Jodi Picoult, who called it "stunning," and Stephanie J. Block, who labeled the performance as "healing."

Sarah Paulson also praised O'Hara's daughter, commenting "My all time favorite voice, and my new favorite voice."

About Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. The Tony Award winner, Emmy and Grammy-nominated actress has appeared in twelve Broadway shows for which she has garnered eight Tony Award nominations. She won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations for her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I.

O'Hara's other Broadway credits include Kiss Me Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game, The Light in the Piazza, Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

O'Hara received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in Topic's hit web series, The Accidental Wolf, and can currently be seen on HBO's The Gilded Age.

Additional film and television credits include Showtime's Master of Sex, 13 Reasons Why, Blue Bloods, All My Children, All the Bright Places, Peter Pan Live!, Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, The Good Fight, N3mbers, and Car Talk. In 2015, she made history as the first artist to make the crossover from Broadway to Opera when she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar's The Merry Widow opposite Renee Fleming and in 2018 returned as Despina in Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte. She was last seen at

The Metropolitan Opera in the world premiere of Kevin Puts', The Hours, as Laura Brown. O'Hara is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts, The Kennedy Center Honors, and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic and The New York Pops. Along with her two Grammy nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World, are available on Ghostlight.

O'Hara recently completed a critically-acclaimed limited Broadway engagement of the new musical Days of Wine and Roses, which also garnered rave reviews during its Off-Broadway run at The Atlantic Theatre Company last summer. She won the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical in addition to receiving Tony and Drama League Nominations for her role.