Video: Julia Knitel Performs 'Millicent’s Song' From DEAD OUTLAW on THE VIEW

Dead Outlaw cast members Julia Knitel and Andrew Durand recently stopped by The View for an exclusive performance of "Millicent's Song." The musical, which is currently playing at Broadway's Longacre Theatre, has been nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Watch the performance below!
Dead Outlaw is a new musical that stars Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel, all of whom are nominated for their performances, along with Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.
The show is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.