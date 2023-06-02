Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS MORNINGS

Click Here for More on Ain't No Mo'

CBS Mornings continued their "Road to the Tonys" series by spotlighting Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history, who received two nominations this year for his play Ain't No Mo'.

Ain't No Mo' received six Tony nominations in total, with Jordan being nominated for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play at this year's Tony Awards. During the interview, he spoke with Michelle Miller about how he first became inspired to begin writing.

"Being, once again, Queer and Black in the south, I knew I had to create and I had to talk and I had to write in order to really find my purpose in the world," Cooper shared.

Cooper also discussed the play's pre-mature closing, earning support from stars like Lee Pace, Queen Latifah and Tyler Perry, and more.

Kimberly Akimbo originally kicked off CBS Mornings' "Road to the Tonys" series last week. Watch the segment here.

Ain't No Mo' was originally scheduled to play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). However, upon the closing announcement, Cooper penned an open letter and launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales. The show was then extended through December 23.

Numerous notable names joined the effort to support Ain't No Mo'. An "After the Flight" Talkback hosted by co-producer Lena Waithe will took place, and co-producer RuPaul hosted a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry and Hollywood heavy hitters Will and Jada Pinkett Smith joined the effort to rescue the production, buying out performances to show their support.

Watch the new interview here:



