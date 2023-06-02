Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS MORNINGS

Jordan, youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history, is nominated for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play at this year's Tony Awards.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Ain't No Mo'
Click Here for More on Ain't No Mo'

CBS Mornings continued their "Road to the Tonys" series by spotlighting Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history, who received two nominations this year for his play Ain't No Mo'.

Ain't No Mo' received six Tony nominations in total, with Jordan being nominated for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play at this year's Tony Awards. During the interview, he spoke with Michelle Miller about how he first became inspired to begin writing.

"Being, once again, Queer and Black in the south, I knew I had to create and I had to talk and I had to write in order to really find my purpose in the world," Cooper shared.

Cooper also discussed the play's pre-mature closing, earning support from stars like Lee Pace, Queen Latifah and Tyler Perry, and more.

Kimberly Akimbo originally kicked off CBS Mornings' "Road to the Tonys" series last week. Watch the segment here.

Ain't No Mo' was originally scheduled to play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, December 18 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.). However, upon the closing announcement, Cooper penned an open letter and launched the #saveAINTNOMO campaign in efforts to prolong the show's run and boost ticket sales. The show was then extended through December 23.

Numerous notable names joined the effort to support Ain't No Mo'. An "After the Flight" Talkback hosted by co-producer Lena Waithe will took place, and co-producer RuPaul hosted a special performance on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry and Hollywood heavy hitters Will and Jada Pinkett Smith joined the effort to rescue the production, buying out performances to show their support.

Watch the new interview here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AINT NO MO Tony Nominations on CBS Photo
Video: Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS

CBS Mornings continued their 'Road to the Tonys' series by spotlighting Jordan E. Cooper, who received two nominations this year for his play Ain't No Mo'. Cooper discussed how he became inspired to write, the play's pre-mature closing, earning support from stars like Lee Pace, Queen Latifah and Tyler Perry, and more. Watch the video now!

2
AINT NO MO to Play Final Performance on Broadway Today Photo
AIN'T NO MO' to Play Final Performance on Broadway Today

The Broadway production of Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo' will play its final performance. Read details about Cooper's campaign to save the show, take a look back at photos from opening night, and more.

3
Photos: Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Porter, & More Support AINT NO MO Photo
Photos: Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Porter, & More Support AIN'T NO MO

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Ramirez, Billy Porter, and members of the New York Jets showed up to support Ain't No Mo, which is currently scheduled to close on Friday, December 23rd. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AINT NO MO Photo
Photos: RuPaul Hosts Performance of AIN'T NO MO'

RuPaul hosted a special performance of Ain't No Mo' on Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the evening, and you can check out photos here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You