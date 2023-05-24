Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series

Kimberly Akimbo is currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

CBS Mornings launched their "Road to the Tonys" series this morning by putting a spotlight on Kimberly Akimbo.

During the segment, host Anthony Mason sat down with the show's three Tony nominated actors, Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, and Bonnie Milligan, who each revealed that they almost passed on the opportunity to join the production.

"I knew I didn't have the experience and all the years of training and skill that I thought I would have needed to pull something like this off," 19-year-old star Cooley said.

Milligan, who plays Kimberly's Aunt Debra in the show, stated that she almost didn't audition for the role after she had recently lost her father.

"My voice comes from my dad and so I carry him with me in such apparent ways on stage and I think the initial clinging to Kimberly was Bonnie wanting to cling to someone who was going and feeling all the love I could," Milligan shared.

Clark also discussed how it took months for her to be convinced to take on the role, opening up about the show's complex themes.

"It's living both extremes of your own life in one spectrum but in the midst of all that, it's daring the audience to live in the present," Clark shared.

The interview also features a sit down with Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, who wrote the musical.

"We knew that we were not writing a story about a girl that was dying. We were writing a story about a girl that was desperately trying to live," Lindsay-Abaire stated.

Watch the new video below! Kimberly Akimbo is currently on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. It is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica StoneKimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews last winter.

The production's Music Director is Chris FenwickKimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo also features Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Watch the CBS Mornings segment here:






