Video: Jonathan Groff Records JUST IN TIME Cast Album

Atlantic Records is set to release Just in Time (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the Broadway production starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as the legendary Bobby Darin. The album arrives Friday, August 15th on all digital platforms, with physical formats following on Friday, October 24th. You can now get a first look at Jonathan Groff in the recording studio here!

To celebrate the announcement, two show-stopping fan favorites — “Splish Splash” and “This Could Be the Start of Something Big / Just in Time”— are available everywhere now. Listen on BroadwayWorld HERE!



Developed and directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time sees Jonathan Groff returning to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. The great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – is brought to life by Groff, transporting audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a stellar ensemble cast of 11 on-stage actors, a live on-stage band performing such iconic hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife,” all of which were originally released by Darin on Atlantic Records’ ATCO Records imprint.