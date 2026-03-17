CHESS, RAGTIME, and CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Join Lineup For WNYC’s BROADWAY ON THE RADIO Series

WNYC’s All Of It has announced the Spring 2026 lineup for its BROADWAY ON THE RADIO series, featuring live conversations and performances with cast and creative teams from current Broadway productions. The monthly events will take place at The Greene Space and will also air live on WNYC.

Hosted by Alison Stewart, the series will spotlight three musical revivals this season: CHESS, RAGTIME, and CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL. Each event will include discussions about the productions alongside live musical performances.

The series will begin on March 19 with CHESS, featuring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, along with book reviser Danny Strong and director Michael Mayer.

On April 17, RAGTIME will be featured, with appearances by Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, and Shaina Taub, alongside director Lear deBessonet.

The final Spring event will take place on May 21 with CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL. Cast and creative team participants will be announced.

All BROADWAY ON THE RADIO events begin at 12:00 p.m. and run for one hour. The programs are presented in front of a live audience at The Greene Space and broadcast on WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820, with streaming available at wnyc.org.

Past installments of the series have featured casts from productions including HADESTOWN, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, and HELL’S KITCHEN.