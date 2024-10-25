Video: Jonathan Bailey Shares WICKED Story Featuring Fiyero Boots

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Fiyero Friday! In a new video posted to the official Wicked movie account, Fiyero actor Jonathan Bailey recalled a humorous story from the set of the upcoming film featuring his now-infamous dancing boots.

"I think I flew over on a Tuesday and was filming Bridgerton on Wednesday through Saturday," the actor explained in the video. "And then, as I got there, nothing [had] arrived. All I had was my Fiyero boots." The actor wears the shoes during the Dancing Through Life sequence, among other scenes.

He goes on to reveal that there is a photo (which he emphasizes will never be seen) of himself wearing only those boots. It "sort of felt right for Fiyero somehow," the actor added. The video also features some new moments with the character, along with Glinda and Elphaba. Watch it below!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!