Video: Jeremy Jordan's THE GREAT GATSBY Dressing Room Tour, Designed by Krysta Rodriguez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Great Gatsby's Jeremy Jordan gives a tour of his Broadway dressing room, designed by friend and fellow Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez, in the video here.

"Jeremy wanted comfort, and I didn't care about comfort at all, I just wanted it to look pretty. And this is what we came up with," states Rodriguez.

For more of Rodriguez's design work, visit: https://www.curatedbykr.com/

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby is an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post) The musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Curtis Holland, Jeff Kready, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance.