Video: & JULIET's Lorna Courtney & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Since U Been Gone' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

& Juliet is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

May. 01, 2023  

& Juliet star Lorna Courtney joined Kelly Clarkson to sing "Since U Been Gone" on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

"There's so many hits. I don't think people realize how much Max Martin has done like in his career. It's an incredible amount of hits that you're gonna know when you go see this show," Clarkson said after the performance.

The cast of & Juliet recently performed the full number on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Watch it here. Last year, the production performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch that performance here.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance here:









