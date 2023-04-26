Video: & JULIET Performs 'Since U Been Gone' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform "Since U Been Gone."

Before the performance, Wolfe joined Meyers to introduce the hit musical, which is now running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Watch the video of the performance below!

Last year, the production performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance here.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Watch the performance here:



