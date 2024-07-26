Video: Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau Perform 'Easy' from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau Perform 'Easy' from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Water for Elephants is currently running at the Imperial Theatre.

Watch Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau perform 'Easy' from Water for Elephants in the video here.

Two-time Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.   

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. 





Videos