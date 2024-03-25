Video: Inside LEMPICKA's First Performance Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LEMPICKA on Broadway began performances Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Check out footage from the company's first curtain call below!

The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.