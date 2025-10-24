Video: Hugh Panaro, Elizabeth Stanley, and The New York Pops Rehearse FROM STAGE TO SCREEN at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Pops held an Open Working Rehearsal this afternoon at Carnegie Hall for tonight’s concert, From Stage to Screen, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The rehearsal offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the orchestra and guest artists Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley preparing for the evening’s sold-out performance. Check out photos below.

Reineke’s program, From Stage to Screen, celebrates the enduring bond between Broadway and Hollywood, featuring beloved selections from West Side Story, Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Ragtime, among others.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff