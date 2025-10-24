 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Hugh Panaro, Elizabeth Stanley, and The New York Pops Rehearse FROM STAGE TO SCREEN at Carnegie Hall

The program includes selections from West Side Story, Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Ragtime.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Video: Hugh Panaro, Elizabeth Stanley, and The New York Pops Rehearse FROM STAGE TO SCREEN at Carnegie Hall Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The New York Pops held an Open Working Rehearsal this afternoon at Carnegie Hall for tonight’s concert, From Stage to Screen, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. The rehearsal offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the orchestra and guest artists Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley preparing for the evening’s sold-out performance. Check out photos below.

Reineke’s program, From Stage to Screen, celebrates the enduring bond between Broadway and Hollywood, featuring beloved selections from West Side Story, Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Ragtime, among others.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Beetlejuice
4 users

Beetlejuice
Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos