Video: Huey Lewis Talks Bringing His Music to Broadway With THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Huey Lewis joined CBS Mornings last week to discuss his new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll.

On the show, he addressed the origins of the musical, and where the idea originally came from.

"My next-door neighbor is a musical theater buff and his son-in-law [Tyler Mitchell] is a film producer...and my neighbor suggested to him that they do a musical on my music...Six months later, [Tyler and Jonathan A. Abrams] came back with his very good first draft."

"It's amazing but gratifying to see your songs live this other life," the musician went on to say.

Watch the full interview!

The Heart of Rock and Roll is the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News.

The principal cast includes Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square”, and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.