News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: How WICKED Choreographer Christopher Scott Made Oz Dance On the Big Screen

Go behind the scenes of the film as Scott works with the ensemble and star Ariana Grande to make dance magic at the movies!

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Video: How WICKED Choreographer Christopher Scott Made Oz Dance On the Big Screen Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Take a deeper look at the wonderful world of Wicked on the big screen as choreographer Christopher Scott reveals how he made Oz come to life through the language of dance! Go behind the scenes of the film as Scott works with the ensemble and star Ariana Grande to make dance magic at the movies! Watch the video!

LATEST NEWS

Aaron Tveit and Ericka Yang Welcome A Baby Girl
CHICAGO Welcomes Back Max von Essen This Month
Shubert Organization Files Application To Renovate Broadway’s Imperial Theatre
Winsome Brown Replace Kate Baldwin THE DEAD, 1904 Final Week

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. 

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. 

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.







Videos