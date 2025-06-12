Video: HADESTOWN Debuts A New 'Railroad Line' Ad on the Subway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hadestown has unveiled a new advertisement, filmed on the Subway in New York City. Titled Once upon a time there was a railroad line..." the video features cast members Ali Louis Bourzgui, Myra Molloy, Lana Gordon, Daniel Breaker, Tom Hewitt, Marla Louissant, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad.

The video takes place on the "Above Ground 6" train to Hadestown, as Breaker introduces the cast members as Hermes.

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Check out a first look at Ali Louis Bourzgui as he sings Orpheus’s “Epic III” here and watch his costar, Myra Molloy sing "Flowers" here.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.