Video: Get a First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

The production opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, opening tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Get a first look at footage below!

 The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer(The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

 The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), AmithChandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

 Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.





