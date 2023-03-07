Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at LIFE OF PI on Broadway

Preview performances of LIFE OF PI begin Thursday, March 9, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Preview performances of Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI begin Thursday, March 9, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

Get a first look at footage below!

You can enter the LIFE OF PI digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at 12am (ET) at rush.telecharge.com one day before the performance with winners announced that same morning at 10am (ET), with a second announcement of additional winners that afternoon at 3pm (ET). Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability.

A limited number of in-person LIFE OF PI rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $40 per ticket when the Schoenfeld Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10am (ET) and Sunday at 12pm (ET).

The Olivier Award-winning play LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - LIFE OF PI is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?






Related Stories
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI Photo
Up on the Marquee: LIFE OF PI
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi is getting ready for its premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out new photos of the Broadway marquee!
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Photo
Olivier Award-Winning LIFE OF PI Star Hiran Abeysekera And More To Lead Broadway Transfer; Full Cast Announced
Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI will premiere at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts.
A.R.T. to Present Additional LIFE OF PI Programming, Including Puppetry Workshops & Mo Photo
A.R.T. to Present Additional LIFE OF PI Programming, Including Puppetry Workshops & More
American Repertory Theater has announced additional programming associated with its upcoming production of Life of Pi. Performances began December 6 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square and continues through January 29, 2023.
Photos: Go Inside LIFE OF PI Opening Night at American Repertory Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside LIFE OF PI Opening Night at American Repertory Theater
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, American Repertory Theater celebrated the Opening Night of the North American Premiere of Life of Pi. The production will transfer to Broadway’s Schoenfeld Theater in March 2023. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the StageVideo: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss the Process of Bringing PARADE to the Stage
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss Parade's journey to the stage with Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown.
Video: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWSVideo: The Kid Critics Get Swept Away By THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS
March 5, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics watched The Wind in the Willows, which is now available to stream on BroadwayHD, and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
March 3, 2023

In her final production as Chicago Shakespeare Theater artistic director, Barbara Gaines stages Shakespeare’s riotous The Comedy of Errors, imprinting her legacy of inventive and captivating interpretations of the Bard’s work for today’s audiences. Go inisde reheartsals with newly released photos and video of the company in action!
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
March 3, 2023

Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALPhotos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 2, 2023

 Rehearsal images and new video content has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production’s first preview on 25 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.
share