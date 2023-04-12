Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Scenes from FAT HAM on Broadway

Fat Ham opens on Broadway tonight, April 12 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, opens on Broadway tonight, April 12 at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby," RJ Foster (u/s Rev/Pap), Marquis D. Gibson* (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), Alexandria Lewis (u/s Opal), Matthew Elijah Webb (u/s Juicy/Larry/Tio), and Rema Webb (u/s Tedra/Rabby).

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

A limited number of $39 rush tickets will be available starting at 9AM (ET) the morning of every performance day through TodayTix.

The performance schedule for Fat Ham is: Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, Sunday at 7PM, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Beginning Tuesday, April 18, the performance schedule is: Tuesday through Friday at 7PM, Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM, and Sunday at 3PM.






