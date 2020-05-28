Video Flashback: Kerry Ellis Performs 'Rise Like a Phoenix' at the Miss World Closing Ceremony

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kerry Ellis has posted a flashback video of herself performing "Rise Like a Phoenix" on the Miss World closing ceremony!

"missing this so much ... can't wait to be back on stage," she writes.

Watch the video below!

Kerry Ellis originated the role of Meat in musical We Will Rock You, and has played iconic leading parts like Elphaba in Wicked, Fantine in Les Misérables, Nancy in Oliver!, and Grizabella in Cats.

She is also a successful performing artist, headlining numerous concerts and tours, and releasing several albums. Her debut album Anthems was produced by her frequent collaborator, Queen's Brian May; "I Loved A Butterfly" is a stripped-down version of the band's song "Some Things That Glitter". Kerry's new album Feels Like Home, which features her cover of Elton John's "Your Song", is now available to purchase via her website.

