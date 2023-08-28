Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

Sinatra The Musical is at Birmingham Rep Theatre from 23 September – 28 October.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Rehearsals for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon, began last week. Check out an all new video behind the scenes with Matt Doyle below!

Sinatra The Musical is at Birmingham Rep Theatre from 23 September – 28 October.

Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle plays Sinatra with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra.  The cast is completed by Dawn Buckland (Dolly Sinatra) Vincent Riotta (Marty Sinatra) Carl Patrick (George Evans), Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville (sharing the role of Little Nancy), Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé-Baker  (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda HopperAlastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller).

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando).  The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street).  They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Mark Aspinall (Musical Director), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod & Will Burton (UK Casting Directors), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), Stevan Mijailovic (Associate Director), Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer) and Sam Young (Associate Musical Director).   




